Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Position Increased by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Hologic accounts for 2.3% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hologic worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Hologic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,016,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after purchasing an additional 256,494 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic Stock Down 1.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

HOLX traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.11. 399,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,685. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.