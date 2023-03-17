Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.16. 1,544,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.46. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 28.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

