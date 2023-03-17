Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ HSON traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,394. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.18. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Global

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

In other Hudson Global news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,000 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $25,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,196.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,509 shares of company stock valued at $359,110. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 31.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.