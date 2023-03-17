Hxro One Day Volume Hits $3,685.95 (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Hxro has a market cap of $48.47 million and approximately $3,685.95 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hxro alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00363763 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,302.44 or 0.26439591 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hxro Profile

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.