Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $42.50

Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.50 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.44). Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.52), with a volume of 3,978 shares changing hands.

Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) Stock Up 6.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of £11.82 million and a PE ratio of 106.25.

About Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L)

(Get Rating)

Hydrogen Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services for mid to senior level professional staff. The company offers professional support services in legal, finance, technology, and business transformation; and services for technical and scientific market sectors, such as energy and life sciences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.