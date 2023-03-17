Hydropothecary (CVE:THCX) Trading 6.6% Higher

The Hydropothecary Corporation (CVE:THCX – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.30. 5,381,444 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 2,350,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.
Hydropothecary Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.30.
Hydropothecary Company Profile
The Hydropothecary Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes medical marijuana products. The company is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Hydropothecary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydropothecary and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.