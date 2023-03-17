ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Shares Up 0.6%

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,106 ($13.48) and last traded at GBX 1,088 ($13.26). 82,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 68,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,082 ($13.19).

ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,150.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,106.51. The company has a market capitalization of £742.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.72 and a beta of 0.86.

ICG Enterprise Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s payout ratio is currently 991.74%.

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

