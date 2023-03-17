IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Trading Down 9.1%

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61. Approximately 269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

IG Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54.

About IG Group

(Get Rating)

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the provision of an online trading platform. It offers access to financial markets including shares, indices, foreign exchange, commodities, and binaries. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

