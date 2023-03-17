Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $472.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.20. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

