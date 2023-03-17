Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Short Interest Update

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the February 13th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

IRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,959 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 158.7% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,240,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282,035 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3,021.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,447,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,036 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRT traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,464,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,702. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

