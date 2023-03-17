Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Information Services Group stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 95,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

