Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.1 %

IR stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,742 shares of company stock worth $3,036,794. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Stories

