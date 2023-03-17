Ingevity Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ingevity in a report released on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Ingevity’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingevity’s FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $90.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.77 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Ingevity by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ingevity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $408,071.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,077.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,519. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

