InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of IHT opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a market cap of $13.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.77.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
