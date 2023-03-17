Insider Buying: Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $16,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $258,354.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE PINE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PINE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

