Insider Buying: Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $16,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $258,354.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE PINE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.
Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.
Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PINE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.
About Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.