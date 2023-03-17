Insider Buying: Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 553,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,270.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alto Ingredients Price Performance

NASDAQ ALTO traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,940. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALTO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alto Ingredients

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTO. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Alto Ingredients by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

