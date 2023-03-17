Insider Buying: Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 553,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,270.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ALTO traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,940. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALTO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.
