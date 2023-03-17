Insider Buying: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Director Purchases $943,000.00 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $943,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,061.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

BXMT opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,940,000 after buying an additional 64,264 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,746,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,776,000 after acquiring an additional 53,809 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

