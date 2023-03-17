Insider Buying: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Director Purchases $943,000.00 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $943,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,061.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
BXMT opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
