Insider Buying: CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Buys A$120,102.07 in Stock

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Rating) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 202,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.59 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,102.07 ($80,068.05).
Raymond (Ray) Kellerman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 10th, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 147,467 shares of CountPlus stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.56 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,434.05 ($54,956.04).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.
CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.
