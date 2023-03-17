Insider Buying: EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) CEO Buys 790 Shares of Stock

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt bought 790 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EnPro Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.43 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after buying an additional 556,751 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $40,761,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $22,342,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $16,318,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,265,000 after purchasing an additional 146,199 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

