Insider Buying: MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Director Purchases $92,400.00 in Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MetroCity Bankshares Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ MCBS opened at $17.66 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $443.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 435.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 47,065 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $996,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 428.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 44,538 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 276.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 43,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 27.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares in the last quarter. 16.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

