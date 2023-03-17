Insider Buying: Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Purchases £646,710.54 in Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Shott acquired 107,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 602 ($7.34) per share, with a total value of £646,710.54 ($788,190.79).

Phoenix Group Price Performance

Shares of PHNX opened at GBX 570 ($6.95) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 626.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 596.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -327.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.58, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Phoenix Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.80. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is currently -2,988.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Phoenix Group

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHNX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 790 ($9.63) to GBX 765 ($9.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.29) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($9.93) to GBX 820 ($9.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 665 ($8.10) to GBX 655 ($7.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 723.33 ($8.82).

(Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.