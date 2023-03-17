Insider Buying: Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Buys 48,003 Shares of Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 48,003 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $343,701.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,737,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,439,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

VERA stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VERA shares. Wedbush cut shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,536,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,736,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $472,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,411,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

