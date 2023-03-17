Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Sells 16,644 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $1,279,091.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,189,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ AMBA traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $76.81. 786,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,868. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average is $74.20. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $109.17.

AMBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ambarella by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,620,000 after buying an additional 202,494 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

