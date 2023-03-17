Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Insider Sells 2,122 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $38,259.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,275,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Glen Griffiths also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Glen Griffiths sold 5,955 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $140,597.55.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,444,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,366. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $31.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after acquiring an additional 572,895 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 121,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 291.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 730,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 544,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 228,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 9,109.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

