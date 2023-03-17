Insider Selling: Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Sells 36 Shares of Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Booking alerts:

On Tuesday, January 17th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,440.85. The company had a trading volume of 797,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,630.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,427.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,076.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Booking by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Booking by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,273,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,675.16.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.