Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO Sells 4,931 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Juho Parkkinen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C3.ai alerts:

On Tuesday, December 27th, Juho Parkkinen sold 558 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $5,942.70.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Juho Parkkinen sold 928 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $10,987.52.

C3.ai Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:AI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,104,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,179,195. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

AI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in C3.ai by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3.ai

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.