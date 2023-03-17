Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO Sells 4,931 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Juho Parkkinen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 27th, Juho Parkkinen sold 558 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $5,942.70.
- On Tuesday, December 20th, Juho Parkkinen sold 928 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $10,987.52.
C3.ai Stock Down 2.0 %
NYSE:AI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,104,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,179,195. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.40.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in C3.ai by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
