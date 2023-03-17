Insider Selling: CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Sells 1,018 Shares of Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total transaction of $289,549.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,927.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI stock opened at $284.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $245.32 and a 52 week high of $319.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.68.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.07). CACI International had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

CACI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Articles

