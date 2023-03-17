Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Insider Sells $8,758,825.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $8,758,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,187,567.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.07, for a total transaction of $5,822,100.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $8,298,975.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $5,475,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total value of $6,582,000.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.88. 4,532,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.76, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $209.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.91 and a 200 day moving average of $170.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,677 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,854,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7,548.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,011,000 after buying an additional 1,026,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

