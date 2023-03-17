Insider Selling: Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Director Sells $264,484.44 in Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,049.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

CHH stock opened at $116.28 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $150.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.89%.

CHH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth about $930,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 26,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Stories

