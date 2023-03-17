Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells $230,555.68 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Elastic Trading Up 2.0 %

ESTC opened at $56.30 on Friday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Elastic Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Elastic by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Elastic by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Elastic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

