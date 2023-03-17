Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells $230,555.68 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
ESTC opened at $56.30 on Friday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.09.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.
Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.
