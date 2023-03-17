Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells $747,532.50 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $747,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,965,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:NARI opened at $66.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -120.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $67.40. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $95.39.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $107.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.85 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
NARI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
