Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells $747,532.50 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $747,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,965,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Inari Medical Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $66.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -120.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $67.40. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $95.39.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $107.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.85 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Inari Medical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Inari Medical by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after buying an additional 67,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Inari Medical by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Articles

