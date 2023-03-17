Insider Selling: Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gilbert Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

On Tuesday, March 7th, Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $171,875.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $4.79 on Friday, reaching $136.94. The stock had a trading volume of 276,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,829. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.53 and a 200 day moving average of $97.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $141.73.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPAR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.