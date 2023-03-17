Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CMO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGENGet Rating) CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total value of $1,998,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,352,197.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,284. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $202.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.19.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGENGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. Seagen’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective (up from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Seagen by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 731,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,952,000 after acquiring an additional 116,801 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Seagen by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 26,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 21,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Seagen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 955,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,839,000 after acquiring an additional 27,315 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

