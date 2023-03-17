Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CMO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total value of $1,998,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,352,197.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,284. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $202.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.19.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. Seagen’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective (up from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Seagen by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 731,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,952,000 after acquiring an additional 116,801 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Seagen by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 26,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 21,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Seagen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 955,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,839,000 after acquiring an additional 27,315 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

