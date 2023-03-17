Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells 190,539 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $2,924,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 568,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Ric Smith sold 2,560 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $39,424.00.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,872,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,985. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 7.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in SentinelOne by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 6.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on S shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.79.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

