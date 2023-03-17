Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CFO Sells 5,313 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,313 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $71,406.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.0 %
TARS traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 247,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 16.40. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $340.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87.
Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,535,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.