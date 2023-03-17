Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CFO Sells 5,313 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,313 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $71,406.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.0 %

TARS traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 247,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 16.40. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $340.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,535,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.