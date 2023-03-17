Insider Selling: The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Insider Sells $470,260.77 in Stock

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $274.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $234.89 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.54.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,235,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,779 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 191,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

