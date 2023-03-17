Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Insider Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) insider Daniel E. Owens sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $142,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,003.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.00. 833,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,581. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

