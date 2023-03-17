Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Sells $316,416.96 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 17,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $316,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,735,082.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 10th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,938 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $53,089.66.
Vertex Price Performance
NASDAQ:VERX opened at $18.61 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Institutional Trading of Vertex
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on VERX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.
About Vertex
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
