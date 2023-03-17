Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Sells $316,416.96 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 17,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $316,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,735,082.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,938 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $53,089.66.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $18.61 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vertex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vertex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Vertex by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Vertex by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 21.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VERX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

