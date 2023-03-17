Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells 3,645 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock traded down $2.64 on Friday, reaching $105.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,175. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $253.74. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ZS. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

About Zscaler

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Zscaler by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.