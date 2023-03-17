Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $317.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,401 shares of company stock worth $13,647,895. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Insulet Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 606.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 71,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 61,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $312.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.18. Insulet has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,206.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Insulet will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

