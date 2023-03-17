International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.77

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH – Get Rating) (NYSE:THM)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as high as C$0.78. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 5,424 shares traded.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$142.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 0.79.

About International Tower Hill Mines

(Get Rating)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.