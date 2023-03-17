Internet Computer Trading 14.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $5.70 or 0.00020721 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and $51.89 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00065394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00048200 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007947 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000827 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,114,848 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,396,902 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

