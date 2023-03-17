Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Insider Purchases £18,369 in Stock

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) insider Andrew Martin acquired 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,082 ($49.75) per share, with a total value of £18,369 ($22,387.57).

Intertek Group Stock Up 1.8 %

ITRK opened at GBX 4,020 ($48.99) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,310.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,313.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,047.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 71.60 ($0.87) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,091.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($43.88) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($58.50) to GBX 4,400 ($53.63) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($45.09) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,700 ($57.28) to GBX 4,500 ($54.84) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,774.57 ($58.19).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

