Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Insider Purchases £18,369 in Stock

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) insider Andrew Martin acquired 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,082 ($49.75) per share, with a total value of £18,369 ($22,387.57).
Intertek Group Stock Up 1.8 %
ITRK opened at GBX 4,020 ($48.99) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,310.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,313.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,047.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Intertek Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 71.60 ($0.87) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,091.95%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Intertek Group
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
See Also
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.