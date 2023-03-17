Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.65. The stock had a trading volume of 962,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,666. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.83 and its 200-day moving average is $237.95. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.97. The company has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $915,360,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after buying an additional 1,234,174 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $259,927,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.