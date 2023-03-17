Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 17th (AMRS, ASPN, BC8, CYXT, FDX, GERN, GRPN, PATH, RHM, SENS)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 17th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €51.00 ($54.84) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $260.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $27.50 target price on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €233.00 ($250.54) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €39.00 ($41.94) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $9.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

