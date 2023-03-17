Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 17th (AMRS, ASPN, BC8, CYXT, FDX, GERN, GRPN, PATH, RHM, SENS)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 17th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Amyris Inc alerts:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

was given a €51.00 ($54.84) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $260.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $27.50 target price on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €233.00 ($250.54) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €39.00 ($41.94) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $9.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.