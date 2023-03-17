Invitoken Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.51 Billion (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Invitoken token can currently be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00005845 BTC on popular exchanges. Invitoken has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $56,374.22 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Invitoken has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000243 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.05 or 0.00360771 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,271.66 or 0.26222113 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000051 BTC.
Invitoken Token Profile
Invitoken launched on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken.
Buying and Selling Invitoken
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using US dollars.
