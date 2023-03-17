IOG (LON:IOG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.42

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.42 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06). IOG shares last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,820,014 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.10 million, a PE ratio of 440.00 and a beta of 0.47.

In other IOG news, insider John Arthur bought 223,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,953 ($10,911.64). Company insiders own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

