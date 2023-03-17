Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IOVA. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

IOVA traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,730. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98.

Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares in the company, valued at $431,422.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.