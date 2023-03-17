iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $35,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,139,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,369,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $239.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.72. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

