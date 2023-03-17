iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 102.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,515 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,277,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,840,000 after buying an additional 1,691,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,357,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,422,000 after purchasing an additional 168,776 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,666,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,319,000 after buying an additional 1,573,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,760,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,830,000 after buying an additional 350,610 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.08. 5,729,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,477. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $50.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

